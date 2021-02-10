MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 11,224.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Edison International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

NYSE EIX opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

