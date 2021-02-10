MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 729,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $279.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $284.66. The company has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion, a PE ratio of 170.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,186.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,015,146 shares of company stock worth $491,827,782. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $272.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.65.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.