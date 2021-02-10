MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

DVY opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.44.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

