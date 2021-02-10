MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.14 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

