MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $126.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $126.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

