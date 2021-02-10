MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,270,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,656,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

