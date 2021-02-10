MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after buying an additional 854,644 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in The Allstate by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,161,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Allstate by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,325,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,902,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,134,000 after acquiring an additional 257,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

