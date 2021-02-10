MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,390 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,165,000 after acquiring an additional 138,567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 220.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after acquiring an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of -226.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.85.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.