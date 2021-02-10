MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 423 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resource Planning Group increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 2,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,298,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $333.51 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $334.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

