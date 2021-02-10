MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes $1.11 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,023,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

VNT opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.92.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

