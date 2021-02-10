MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,487,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 103,282 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 323,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,821,000 after purchasing an additional 94,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,143,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Truist lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.79.

REGN stock opened at $490.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.44 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

