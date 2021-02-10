Multiplier (MXX) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 87.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $24.87 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Multiplier has traded up 205.9% against the US dollar. One Multiplier token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00052433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00283984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00119854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00074287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00088247 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00201199 BTC.

Multiplier’s total supply is 411,997,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,088,925 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Multiplier can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

