Must Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.93 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Snap comprises approximately 1.4% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,894 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,472,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 37.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,621,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 712,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 20.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,693,000 after purchasing an additional 409,091 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $436,824.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,699,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Snap stock opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $65.32.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.