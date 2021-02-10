Must Asset Management Inc. Takes $19.57 Million Position in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,997,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,574,000. Kaleyra makes up approximately 14.0% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.81% of Kaleyra as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLR. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Kaleyra by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kaleyra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

KLR opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $504.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

