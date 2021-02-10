Must Asset Management Inc. Takes $5.04 Million Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 118,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,000. Slack Technologies accounts for about 3.6% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WORK. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 197.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316,364 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 153.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829,486 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 131.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,364,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,845,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 108.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,900,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,042,000 after acquiring an additional 988,491 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WORK. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WORK opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.02 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

