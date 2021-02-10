MXC Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.60 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, MXC has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a total market capitalization of $52.26 million and $5.60 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC token can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00094998 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MXC Token Profile

MXC is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,558,238,083 tokens. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org

MXC Token Trading

