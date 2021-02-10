MyWish Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $17,012.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00058904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $510.46 or 0.01130920 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00054680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00030097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.74 or 0.05500488 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00045203 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00032924 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

WISH is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

