Nabors Industries (NBR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($23.62) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $119.25. The stock has a market cap of $585.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

