Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Down 6.3%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 26,852,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 34,758,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

The firm has a market cap of $65.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNDM. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

