Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 17th (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging’s (NASDAQ:NNOX) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, February 17th. Nano-X Imaging had issued 9,178,744 shares in its public offering on August 21st. The total size of the offering was $165,217,392 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NNOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ NNOX opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.38. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,547,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

