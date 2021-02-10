Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 10.3%

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) traded down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.50 and last traded at $73.54. 2,602,789 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,573,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.89.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at $17,922,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

