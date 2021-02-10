NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Trading Up 3.2%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) shares were up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 51,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 54,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

NNXPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NanoXplore from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NanoXplore to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

