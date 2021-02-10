NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.88 and last traded at $26.29. 1,311,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,497,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NantKwest by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NantKwest by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NantKwest by 7.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NantKwest by 21.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NantKwest by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)
NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.
