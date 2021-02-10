NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.88 and last traded at $26.29. 1,311,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,497,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88.

In other NantKwest news, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 39,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $534,871.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,855.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $461,271.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,975.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 343,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,208 in the last three months. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NantKwest by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NantKwest by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NantKwest by 7.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NantKwest by 21.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NantKwest by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

