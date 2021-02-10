NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC.AX) (ASX:NCC) Insider Sells A$53,645.15 in Stock

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC.AX) (ASX:NCC) insider Sebastian Evans sold 52,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.73), for a total value of A$53,645.15 ($38,317.97).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Sebastian Evans acquired 51,000 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$52,020.00 ($37,157.14).

On Monday, November 30th, Sebastian Evans sold 9,460 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.74), for a total value of A$9,743.80 ($6,959.86).

On Tuesday, November 24th, Sebastian Evans acquired 42,945 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (NCC.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,803.90 ($31,288.50).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.77.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

