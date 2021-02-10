Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Down 13.8% This Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $124,106.37 and approximately $294,768.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,611,323 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

