National Australia Bank (NABZY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS: NABZY):

2/3/2021 – National Australia Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/2/2021 – National Australia Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – National Australia Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – National Australia Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/15/2021 – National Australia Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NABZY stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. National Australia Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

