National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.55

Shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.55 and traded as high as $73.28. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) shares last traded at $73.04, with a volume of 527,209 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on NA shares. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$69.00 to C$74.50 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.94.

Get National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$72.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 7.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

In related news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$565,319.52. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$389,318.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,154,897. Insiders sold 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201 over the last three months.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.