National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.30

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 3539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on NESR. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

