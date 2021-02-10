National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.74

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.74 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

