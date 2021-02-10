Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Natixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Natixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Natixis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NTXFY remained flat at $$45.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. Natixis has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

