Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NTXFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Natixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Natixis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

NTXFY stock remained flat at $$45.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20. Natixis has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

