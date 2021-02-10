Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Trading 11.6% Higher

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) traded up 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $17.66. 233,389 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 360% from the average session volume of 50,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $114.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Alan J. Lane sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $93,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,887 shares in the company, valued at $344,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.00% of Natural Alternatives International worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

