Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.09

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.09 and traded as high as $18.06. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 8,460 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.40% of Natural Resource Partners worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

