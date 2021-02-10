Navcoin (NAV) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $717,363.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $23.72 million and $717,363.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000746 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000198 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00022958 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,920,285 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

