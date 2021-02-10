Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.43 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $24.43 million and $688,212.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000195 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00021971 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,915,523 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

Navcoin Coin Trading

Navcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.