NCR (NYSE:NCR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $34.68. Approximately 2,693,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,579,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. Stephens upped their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in NCR by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,203,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 57.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 2,203.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,628 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after purchasing an additional 677,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the third quarter valued at $31,068,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

