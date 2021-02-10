nDEX Trading Up 18.6% This Week (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 89.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. nDEX has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $4.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, nDEX has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00055614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00282251 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00115113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00077634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00086837 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00202202 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial . The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com

Buying and Selling nDEX

