NEAR Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $134.70 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00007260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $912.69 million and $134.70 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00052433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00283984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00119854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00074287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00088247 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00201199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,372,708 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

