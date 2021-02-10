Neblio Hits Market Capitalization of $29.44 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Neblio has a market cap of $29.44 million and $4.84 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 51.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00021356 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005036 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001768 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,460,837 coins and its circulating supply is 17,056,850 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

