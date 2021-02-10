Needham & Company LLC Raises Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target to $50.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. Model N has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -99.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $320,375.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $562,840.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,906.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,010 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Model N by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth $40,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

