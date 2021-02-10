Neenah (NP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neenah (NYSE:NP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.08 and a beta of 1.50. Neenah has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Neenah alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Neenah’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.