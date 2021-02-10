Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.13% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $64,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 233,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.