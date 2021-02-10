Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €56.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEM. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.72 ($72.61).

Shares of NEM traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €59.10 ($69.53). 157,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nemetschek SE has a 12 month low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 12 month high of €74.35 ($87.47).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

