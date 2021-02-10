Neo Trading 33.5% Higher This Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. Neo has a market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $2.59 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.03 or 0.00073280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00051253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00279821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00124554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00089668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00201180 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00063311 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

