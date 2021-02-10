Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Gap Up to $2.29

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $3.09. Neovasc shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,324,026 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $50.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19.
About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
