Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Gap Up to $2.29

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $3.09. Neovasc shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,324,026 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $50.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

