Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Gap Up to $2.61

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $4.04. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 548,648 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $395.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 19,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 100,366 shares during the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

