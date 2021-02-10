Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $4.40. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 662,209 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.15 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and Ocean Remedies brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

