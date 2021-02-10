Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Tops $0.0312 on Top Exchanges

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $57,858.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00089915 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011658 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00191271 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00020454 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,435,302 coins and its circulating supply is 77,049,360 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.