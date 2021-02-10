Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,920 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $559.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $528.66 and a 200-day moving average of $507.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $247.61 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 438,761 shares of company stock valued at $231,379,858 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

