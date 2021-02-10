Netrum (NTR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.00

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 63.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Netrum has a total market cap of $57,460.63 and $11.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Netrum has traded down 39.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000046 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000922 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

